CTP (20250520 S3EMayVidExclSpecial7) DIs-Trax Banter Challenge On SUNO

I have a couple CHALLENGES open on SUNO

1st, I started, or tried to start, some MLB fun banter back and forth with Toronto between us Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays; but nobody in the Great White SnowOut took up the challenge.

2nd, I started a Football challenge by calling out CFL BC Lions Fans about how NFL Detroit Lions are so much better than them; there too still all sleeping up in Canuckistanianland and no response.

3rd, started States Of Confusion challenge, and so far only Bob Lement of Static Radio has taken up that challenge

4th, started a fun back and forth banter, what this episode all about, with LadyDevil over on SUNO.

More on MOST of the above via my online B4IN article:

https://beforeitsnews.com/entertainment/2026/05/online-suno-music-flame-war-lol-all-in-good-fun-you-listen-you-decide-2685104.html

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