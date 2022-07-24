Post-vax DEATH CLOT nitric acid test reveals shocking rapid oxidation popping and cracking noises

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PROOF that we were correct! New video shows the claimed "bomb-like" nitric acid / IPA reaction actually takes 17 minutes to take place. It does NOT happen within seconds as claimed by some. See that new, updated video here: https://www.brighteon.com/a159fec0-79b5-4a13-92e2-56e6dc22e589