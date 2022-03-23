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Dr. Anne McClosky: COVID-19 Vaccines Are Destroying Young People
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112 views • March 23, 2022
An Irish medical doctor named Anne McClosky who had just worked all night in the hospital took time to give an impassioned plea to stop COVID-19 injections. She states that other than the children, for whom the shots are not yet authorized, almost everyone she treated had two doses of COVID-19 shots.
Unsurprisingly, Dr. McCloskey faced suspension shortly after issuing her warning.
This is what happens when you expose the Globalists’ agenda. Now it’s time for the rest of us to follow her example, no matter what the cost.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-anne-mcclosky-covid-19-vaccines-are-destroying-young-people/
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Unsurprisingly, Dr. McCloskey faced suspension shortly after issuing her warning.
This is what happens when you expose the Globalists’ agenda. Now it’s time for the rest of us to follow her example, no matter what the cost.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-anne-mcclosky-covid-19-vaccines-are-destroying-young-people/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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