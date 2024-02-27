Tom & Jerry Cartoon - NATO, EU, Ukraine, Russia

Macron said about plans of sending troops to Ukraine - and immediately the Western leaders started to shush him.
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Scholz, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Tomczyk, and Czech Prime Minister Fiala declared that NATO has no such plans.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.