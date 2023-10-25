AA_IB_310_Still_Not_America

Create New Account
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published Wednesday

Tonight I will delve into the stupidity and cognitive dissonance of the American people who still cannot figure out where our allegiances lie.  We will also discuss some recent headlines and happenings that mean nothing. 

#Israel #Hamas #PsyOp #SleeperCells #Muslim #MiddleEast #Palestine #America


americaisraelpalestinemuslimfalseflagpsyophamasmiddleeast

