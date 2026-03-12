Illinois Severe Tornado & Gigantic Hail Smashes Homes & Cars in Kankakee, Aroma Park

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Severe Tornadoes and gigantic hailstones hit Kankakee County, Illinois on March 10, 2026, as a damaging tornado tracked from south of Kankakee into Aroma Park while massive hail smashed homes, cars, windows and roofs across the area. This report follows the Kankakee tornado, the Aroma Park damage path, and the giant hail that hit the region during a dangerous evening supercell. Footage in this video shows tornado views, hail slamming yards and water, shattered windshields, broken windows, damaged homes, blocked roads, downed trees, and the aftermath across Kankakee County.
LEARN MORE HERE: https://weather.com/news/weather/news/2026-03-10-live-updates-tornado-severe-indiana-illinois-missouri-michigan-texas
Credits to: Impact Report, Jordan Hall & MT