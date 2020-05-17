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Revelations of a Stuntman
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16 views • May 17, 2020
Highly entertaining, enlightening, and disturbing... this movie challenges everything you THOUGHT you knew about.... well..... everything.
Follow along as Mike Smith, a highly skilled and honored Hollywood stuntman, shares his journey of success, catastrophic injury, recovery and discovery. Mike breaks down what he's learned of the mysterious and hidden inner workings of Hollywood & the entertainment industry as a whole. He will challenge you to see the world as it REALLY is, and to understand that much of what you now see is only a carefully crafted illusion.
This movie is groundbreaking...
ONE YOU MUST NOT MISS.
Follow along as Mike Smith, a highly skilled and honored Hollywood stuntman, shares his journey of success, catastrophic injury, recovery and discovery. Mike breaks down what he's learned of the mysterious and hidden inner workings of Hollywood & the entertainment industry as a whole. He will challenge you to see the world as it REALLY is, and to understand that much of what you now see is only a carefully crafted illusion.
This movie is groundbreaking...
ONE YOU MUST NOT MISS.
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