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O’Toole Out – Trudeau Should be Next
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100 views • February 03, 2022
Canadian Conservatives oust leader O’Toole amid trucker protests

Rumors had circulated that members of the CPC caucus were fed up with O’Toole after he has routinely embraced socially leftist ideals such as carbon taxes, abortion, and the destruction of the traditional family.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) on Wednesday ousted leader Erin O’Toole by a vote of 73-45.

Erin O’Toole lost leadership vote by 73 to 45

— Robert Fife (@RobertFife) February 2, 2022

Rumors had circulated that members of the CPC caucus were fed up with O’Toole after he has routinely embraced socially leftist ideals such as carbon taxes, abortion, and the destruction of the traditional family.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-canadian-conservatives-oust-leader-otoole-amid-trucker-protests/
From Hiding, Trudeau Condemns Truckers’ “Antisemitism, Islamophobia, Anti-Black Racism, Homophobia, And Transphobia”

How could anyone fall for this crap?
Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

https://rightedition.com/2022/02/02/from-hiding-trudeau-condemns-truckers-antisemitism-islamophobia-anti-black-racism-homophobia-and-transphobia/
Poll: 54% of Canadians Want to End All Covid Restrictions

A solid majority of Canadians now want to end all covid restrictions after a 15 percentage point shift in public opinion in just two weeks, according to a new poll from a major Canadian pollster.

“[I]n the past two weeks the number of Canadians saying they would like to see restrictions ended has risen by 15 percentage points, to a majority (54%),” the Angus Reid Institute reported on Monday.

https://rightedition.com/2022/02/02/poll-54-of-canadians-want-to-end-all-covid-restrictions/
“We’ve Got COVID” – Towing Companies in Canada Turn Down Requests from Police and Mayor to Haul Away Trucks

Towing companies in Alberta, Canada reportedly refused the requests from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to assist in the removal of trucks from Coutts Port of Entry on the north side of the Alberta-Montana border.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/full-support-truckers-towing-companies-canada-turn-requests-police-haul-away-trucks/
Keywords
gun rightsconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
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