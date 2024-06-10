© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fluoride Lawsuit Captures Shocking Admissions On The Record.
FAN's lead attorney, Michael Connett, esq., is featured in a new MUST SEE interview on the trial and the overwhelming evidence of harm caused by the use of fluoridation chemicals. The hour-long interview by television and film producer Del Bigtree on his popular news and opinion show The Highwire includes a discussion on the history of fluoridation and industrial fluoride pollution, how the government became involved, the recent published science on fluoride's side effects, an update on the lawsuit, and a discussion of what a ruling in our favor means. Connett shares exclusive deposition videos of CDC, EPA, and NSF officials making admissions under oath that should alarm all citizens, and he reveals evidence of political pressure put on the NTP while reviewing fluoride's neurotoxic side-effects on children.
Thanks to the HighWire, Del Bigtree, and Jefferey Jaxen for hosting this important discussion on fluoride.