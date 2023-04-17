The Ax To The Tree

Matthew 3:4-10 The Axe to Tree Intro: You’ve heard of getting the axe. That means you are being cut loose. Fired, finished, done. Well God is going to give the ax to ALL of those who do not confess their sins. Every person who will not agree with God about sin will go to hell and then to the lake of fire. If that scares you then you need to hear this message. If it does not then you need to hear this message.

