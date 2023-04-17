The Ax To The Tree

Matthew 3:4-10 The Axe to Tree
Intro: You’ve heard of getting the axe. That means you
are being cut loose. Fired, finished,
done. Well God is going to give the ax
to ALL of those who do not confess their sins.
Every person who will not agree with God about sin will go to hell and
then to the lake of fire. If that scares
you then you need to hear this message.
If it does not then you need to hear this message.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.