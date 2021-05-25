The CCP Incites Countries to Fight Against Each Other and Invokes Hatred and Discrimination Toward Jewish People

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In the May 21, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that the CCP was inciting Russia and the US to go against each other so it can take advantage from it, but an insider of Russia disclosed that Russia would not be fooled by the CCP. Meanwhile, the CCP used the conflict between Israel and Palestine to invoke hatred and discrimination toward Jewish people openly. Mr. Guo called the 1.4 billion Chinese people to wake up and not to follow the CCP to make enemies with Jewish people.