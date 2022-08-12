YANKY CRANKY AT GREENBRIER MIDDLE SCHOOL🦄

https://fox17.com/news/local/tennessee-teacher-accused-of-exposing-himself-at-middle-school-crime-alert-nest-robertson-county-greenbier-middle-school





GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Greenbrier Middle School teacher has been indicted for allegedly exposing himself in a classroom and masturbating in the boys' bathroom.





Court records obtained by FOX 17 News shows John Nolan Keathley has been indicted by a grand jury on five counts of sexual misconduct.





Between March and May of this year, Keathley is accused of "intentionally engaging in masturbation or self stimulation" inside a classroom in which he'd been assigned. Court documents show he also masturbated inside one of the boys' bathrooms at Greenbrier Middle.





A grand jury also indicted Keathley for "exposing his penis" and engaging in sexual contact during hours where students were present.





Robertson County Schools said that Keathley was suspended immediately without pay when the school was aware of the investigation the sheriff's office began last school year.





That suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the process, Robertson County Schools add. They cannot comment further on any ongoing legal or law enforcement actions.





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https://patrioticalert.com/breaking-news/middle-school-teacher-arrested-after-exposing-himself-in-classroom/





https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/11/tennessee-teacher-masturbation-arrested-suspended/





https://newschannel9.com/news/local/tennessee-teacher-accused-of-exposing-himself-at-middle-school-crime-alert-nest-robertson-county-greenbier-middle-school





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