The Pharmaceutical Greatest Deception

This video shows proof and a incredible testimonial from someone who worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry for over 15 years, the Truth shall set you free!



Please visit us at www.yahsassembly.org for Biblical truth and to be able to download the book entitled " The End of The New World Order" by pastor Larry Scher, click on the link here: http://yahsassembly.org/2022/06/01/book-the-end-of-the-new-world-order/

****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

We are Yah's Assembly; we are Truth Seekers, desiring to worship the Creator according to his word.

John 4:23-24 But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the father in spirit and truth, for the father also does seek such to worship him, Elohim is spirit, and those who worship him need to worship in spirit and in truth..

**** If you were blessed by this Ministry and you would like to sow a seed,

Bless this Ministry through PayPal @ https://yahsassembly.org/2018/08/31/d...

Or through YouTube https://youtu.be/SJA9wUqO72w

For More great Insight on the True Biblical Word of Yah

Visit us online at our Website @ www.yahsassembly.org

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adSoOK1MTpAg/

Thank You for your love and Prayer!