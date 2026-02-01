BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
capitus diminotio the loss of your status, and our heritage by the jew run british government...
Be Children of Light
370 followers
8 views • 23 hours ago

Roman Law Foundation: The principle of Capitis Diminutio as defined in Roman law remains applicable in modern legal systems, whereby the use of CAPITALISATION denotes a change in status (Blacks Law Dictionary, 4th Edition, page 1968).

 

Four Degrees of Status:

1. Capitis Dimutio Maxima (ALL CAPITALS: JOHN HENRY DOE) represents maximum loss of status

2. Capitis Dimutio Media (Mixed: John Henry DOE) represents medium loss of status

3. Capitis Dimutio Minima (Proper Case: John Henry Doe) represents minimal loss of status

4. Unicasus (lower case: john henry: of the family doe) represents no loss of status. unicasus (from "unus" meaning one + "casus" meaning case)

Keywords
let no man deceive youby vain wordsby any means2 thessalonians 2v3
