capitus diminotio the loss of your status, and our heritage by the jew run british government...

Roman Law Foundation: The principle of Capitis Diminutio as defined in Roman law remains applicable in modern legal systems, whereby the use of CAPITALISATION denotes a change in status (Blacks Law Dictionary, 4th Edition, page 1968).
Four Degrees of Status:
1. Capitis Dimutio Maxima (ALL CAPITALS: JOHN HENRY DOE) represents maximum loss of status
2. Capitis Dimutio Media (Mixed: John Henry DOE) represents medium loss of status
3. Capitis Dimutio Minima (Proper Case: John Henry Doe) represents minimal loss of status
4. Unicasus (lower case: john henry: of the family doe) represents no loss of status. unicasus (from "unus" meaning one + "casus" meaning case)