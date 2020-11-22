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Q - We are the Plan (Official) by Joe M (Lithuanian translation)
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11419 views • November 22, 2020
Tai nėra fantazija. Jie tiesiog privertė mus galvoti, kad taip yra. BŪKITE BUDRŪS! Viskas yra melas. Mus buvo ketinta nuleisti į tualetą, bet tada stebuklingai buvome išgelbėti - visi, kol buvome susitelkę į viską, išskyrus į tai, kas yra labiausiai transformuojantis įvykis gyvojoje istorijoje.
Author - Joey M
Išvertė ir įgarsino - Visatos Kelionė
Author - Joey M
Išvertė ir įgarsino - Visatos Kelionė
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