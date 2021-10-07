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BJ Penn Runs For Hawaii Gov, AG Garland Targeting Parents, & How To Handle Mandates
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220 views • October 07, 2021
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Sources used in video:
This story will go away quick, wrong agenda - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-shooting-at-texas-high-school-multiple-victims-police-hunt-for-killer/
BJ Penn to run for Hawaii governor - https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/10/5/22711388/b-j-penn-announces-intention-to-run-for-governor-of-hawaii
It's always some corrupt money reason with the left - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/05/ag-merrick-garlands-daughter-married-to-co-founder-of-company-selling-critical-race-theory-resource-material-to-school-districts/
Deep state plant whistleblower is a joke - https://trendingpolitics.com/facebook-whistleblower-has-ties-to-group-behind-trumps-first-impeachment-jen-psakis-former-pr-firm-knab/
Here's how one Texas employer beat the mandate - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-restaurant-owner-fires-vaccinated-workers-to-avoid-the-biden-covid-penalty/
Here's how you do it, mass non-compliance - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyc-freedom-fighters-tear-down-covid-testing-center/
Here's what happens when comments are allowed on youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwAF6sYb94s
Proof the vaxx destroys your immune system - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/04/doctor-performs-blood-and-immune-system-test-before-and-after-covid-vaccination-the-alarming-results-motivate-him-to-share-this-video/
More pedophiles taken down, children rescued - https://neonnettle.com/news/16925-ohio-takes-down-largest-child-trafficking-ring-in-history-we-are-coming-after-you
Pope's guard fired for not getting jabbed - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/popes-swiss-guards-resign-over-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination
Can we trade Potatohead for this guy - https://europe.infowars.com/croatian-president-slams-covid-rules-unbelievable-how-obedient-people-are-even-when-they-shouldnt-be/
These are the stories you'll hear more and more - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-er-doctor-resigns-over-mandatory-vaccines-and-falsehoods/
Minnesota school district forces boys to act gay - https://christiannewsjournal.com/school-system-forces-students-to-pretend-to-be-gay-punish-students-who-refuse/
Engineered supply line crisis to last until 2023 - https://thetruedefender.com/port-operator-supply-chain-crisis-will-last-longer-than-expected/
How to red pill a liberal - https://thehill.com/homenews/media/575370-espn-removes-sage-steele-from-programming-after-controversial-remarks
More proof liberalism is a mental disorder - https://twitter.com/benshapiro/status/1445487936313561097
Leftists always have to attack, even each other - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10062377/Woke-war-erupts-Lori-Lightfoot-Kim-Foxx-latest-deadly-Chicago-shooting.html
How to trigger a liberal - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/few-things-trigger-libs-more-than-this/
An armed society is a polite society - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/road-rager-changes-mind-when-he-sees-the-gun/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1445752095554998276
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
This story will go away quick, wrong agenda - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-shooting-at-texas-high-school-multiple-victims-police-hunt-for-killer/
BJ Penn to run for Hawaii governor - https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/10/5/22711388/b-j-penn-announces-intention-to-run-for-governor-of-hawaii
It's always some corrupt money reason with the left - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/05/ag-merrick-garlands-daughter-married-to-co-founder-of-company-selling-critical-race-theory-resource-material-to-school-districts/
Deep state plant whistleblower is a joke - https://trendingpolitics.com/facebook-whistleblower-has-ties-to-group-behind-trumps-first-impeachment-jen-psakis-former-pr-firm-knab/
Here's how one Texas employer beat the mandate - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-restaurant-owner-fires-vaccinated-workers-to-avoid-the-biden-covid-penalty/
Here's how you do it, mass non-compliance - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyc-freedom-fighters-tear-down-covid-testing-center/
Here's what happens when comments are allowed on youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwAF6sYb94s
Proof the vaxx destroys your immune system - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/04/doctor-performs-blood-and-immune-system-test-before-and-after-covid-vaccination-the-alarming-results-motivate-him-to-share-this-video/
More pedophiles taken down, children rescued - https://neonnettle.com/news/16925-ohio-takes-down-largest-child-trafficking-ring-in-history-we-are-coming-after-you
Pope's guard fired for not getting jabbed - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/popes-swiss-guards-resign-over-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination
Can we trade Potatohead for this guy - https://europe.infowars.com/croatian-president-slams-covid-rules-unbelievable-how-obedient-people-are-even-when-they-shouldnt-be/
These are the stories you'll hear more and more - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-er-doctor-resigns-over-mandatory-vaccines-and-falsehoods/
Minnesota school district forces boys to act gay - https://christiannewsjournal.com/school-system-forces-students-to-pretend-to-be-gay-punish-students-who-refuse/
Engineered supply line crisis to last until 2023 - https://thetruedefender.com/port-operator-supply-chain-crisis-will-last-longer-than-expected/
How to red pill a liberal - https://thehill.com/homenews/media/575370-espn-removes-sage-steele-from-programming-after-controversial-remarks
More proof liberalism is a mental disorder - https://twitter.com/benshapiro/status/1445487936313561097
Leftists always have to attack, even each other - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10062377/Woke-war-erupts-Lori-Lightfoot-Kim-Foxx-latest-deadly-Chicago-shooting.html
How to trigger a liberal - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/few-things-trigger-libs-more-than-this/
An armed society is a polite society - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/road-rager-changes-mind-when-he-sees-the-gun/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1445752095554998276
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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