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Biggest Coordinated Political Hoax & Mass-Media Disinformation Campaign in History [mirrored]
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23 views • June 30, 2020
Mirrored copy of "Covid911 - INSURGENCY" posted 28 June 2020 on the Joe M channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fhGV1LxeKQ
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION (EXCERPTS):
Right now the country is being torn apart by the biggest political hoax and coordinated mass-media disinformation campaign in living history. You may know it as Covid19.
.
In 2015, as directed by the globalist criminal corruption network known as the Deep State, President Barack Obama authorized millions in funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the location now understood to be the epicenter of the Covid19 outbreak.
.
The research carried out here was to provide the agent for a global biological attack on a scale never before seen - one that would be timed for release within an election year – starting the very day unsubstantiated efforts to impeach President Trump fell apart.
.
With their base of operations in the Democrat establishment, the Deep State shadow corporation embarked on a coordinated irregular warfare insurgency, with multiple aims, all under the cover of a global pandemic they themselves manufactured for this purpose.
.
Enabled by their owned and controlled corporate media monopoly, they instigated a heavy-handed and unjustifiable nationwide shutdown to reverse Trump’s many economic and unemployment gains, with Democrat-controlled states suffering the harshest restrictions in the country.
.
Trump’s energetic rallies were halted, hiding from view the surging nationwide passion for his galvanizing message, while Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden was able to avoid interviews and debates where Left-leaning voters would not be shown his obvious inability to govern or the emerging Ukrainian bribery scandal that earned his family millions in illicit kickbacks by abusing his office.
.
The next major advantage of the pandemic for the Deep State was the case made to the public for mail-in voting, a highly insecure practice proven to be rampant with fraud, just as the public saw in one such example when a former Philadelphia judge pled guilty to stuffing ballot boxes after being paid by what he called a “Democrat political consultant”.
.
With a rapidly rising death toll needed to make the case to the public for even harsher control, normal influenza deaths for the year were recorded as Covid19, artificially inflating the numbers.
.
But this was only the beginning.
When this did not yield enough fatalities, the Deep State then initiated a murderous plan to defy federal guidelines and move infected patients into nursing homes where the highest risk age group could be found in large numbers.
.
Deep State governors of NY, NJ, CA, PA, and MI oversaw what can only be described as a genocide of our elderly loved ones even as the quickly constructed field hospitals and medically equipped Navy ships stood mostly empty.
.
This horrendous act cost the lives of over 50,000 people – but gave the insurgency a death toll that would stoke the public fear needed to push ahead with their goals.
.
In these dark times, when people had little else but the comfort of community and their faith,
.
this too was forcibly halted when simply going to church was banned across the country under the guise of public safety.
.
Depression and loneliness became the new epidemic, all designed to create the social conditions needed for what was to come next in their despotic plan to fracture the nation and hold onto power.
.
Immediately upon reports of a flattening curve and a reduction in new cases, the mysterious murder of George Floyd hit the headlines.
.
What was presented to the public as a routine instance of racially motivated police brutality turned out to be a strange and coincidental series of events involving two men who once knew each-other working security in a night club.
.
This event provided the justification for the next chapter in their coordinated insurgency against the United States.
.
The goal was to to inflame civil unrest along racial lines on an emotional platform of social justice.
.
Black Lives Matter was funded and designed by the corrupt Democrat establishment as a social weapon to draw crowds of well-meaning protesters into harm’s way, using them as human shields while they pushed a savage insurrection on city streets.
.
After November they stand to lose it all but they will do everything to keep the crisis alive and the people in fear.
.
To win we must remember what made us strong so that true justice can finally return to what is and always will be the most exceptional Republic ever to exist in all of human history.
.
May God bless America.
.
=======================================================
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
FAIR USE NOTICE:
This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fhGV1LxeKQ
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION (EXCERPTS):
Right now the country is being torn apart by the biggest political hoax and coordinated mass-media disinformation campaign in living history. You may know it as Covid19.
.
In 2015, as directed by the globalist criminal corruption network known as the Deep State, President Barack Obama authorized millions in funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the location now understood to be the epicenter of the Covid19 outbreak.
.
The research carried out here was to provide the agent for a global biological attack on a scale never before seen - one that would be timed for release within an election year – starting the very day unsubstantiated efforts to impeach President Trump fell apart.
.
With their base of operations in the Democrat establishment, the Deep State shadow corporation embarked on a coordinated irregular warfare insurgency, with multiple aims, all under the cover of a global pandemic they themselves manufactured for this purpose.
.
Enabled by their owned and controlled corporate media monopoly, they instigated a heavy-handed and unjustifiable nationwide shutdown to reverse Trump’s many economic and unemployment gains, with Democrat-controlled states suffering the harshest restrictions in the country.
.
Trump’s energetic rallies were halted, hiding from view the surging nationwide passion for his galvanizing message, while Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden was able to avoid interviews and debates where Left-leaning voters would not be shown his obvious inability to govern or the emerging Ukrainian bribery scandal that earned his family millions in illicit kickbacks by abusing his office.
.
The next major advantage of the pandemic for the Deep State was the case made to the public for mail-in voting, a highly insecure practice proven to be rampant with fraud, just as the public saw in one such example when a former Philadelphia judge pled guilty to stuffing ballot boxes after being paid by what he called a “Democrat political consultant”.
.
With a rapidly rising death toll needed to make the case to the public for even harsher control, normal influenza deaths for the year were recorded as Covid19, artificially inflating the numbers.
.
But this was only the beginning.
When this did not yield enough fatalities, the Deep State then initiated a murderous plan to defy federal guidelines and move infected patients into nursing homes where the highest risk age group could be found in large numbers.
.
Deep State governors of NY, NJ, CA, PA, and MI oversaw what can only be described as a genocide of our elderly loved ones even as the quickly constructed field hospitals and medically equipped Navy ships stood mostly empty.
.
This horrendous act cost the lives of over 50,000 people – but gave the insurgency a death toll that would stoke the public fear needed to push ahead with their goals.
.
In these dark times, when people had little else but the comfort of community and their faith,
.
this too was forcibly halted when simply going to church was banned across the country under the guise of public safety.
.
Depression and loneliness became the new epidemic, all designed to create the social conditions needed for what was to come next in their despotic plan to fracture the nation and hold onto power.
.
Immediately upon reports of a flattening curve and a reduction in new cases, the mysterious murder of George Floyd hit the headlines.
.
What was presented to the public as a routine instance of racially motivated police brutality turned out to be a strange and coincidental series of events involving two men who once knew each-other working security in a night club.
.
This event provided the justification for the next chapter in their coordinated insurgency against the United States.
.
The goal was to to inflame civil unrest along racial lines on an emotional platform of social justice.
.
Black Lives Matter was funded and designed by the corrupt Democrat establishment as a social weapon to draw crowds of well-meaning protesters into harm’s way, using them as human shields while they pushed a savage insurrection on city streets.
.
After November they stand to lose it all but they will do everything to keep the crisis alive and the people in fear.
.
To win we must remember what made us strong so that true justice can finally return to what is and always will be the most exceptional Republic ever to exist in all of human history.
.
May God bless America.
.
=======================================================
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
FAIR USE NOTICE:
This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).
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