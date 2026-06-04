The FDA's Control and the Criminalization of Nutritional Information, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk

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What if sharing nutrition science could trigger regulatory action while pharmaceutical advertising dominates the airwaves? Critics say a double standard suppresses food-as-medicine solutions and limits informed choices. Understanding the connection between diet and health may be more important than ever.
#FoodAsMedicine #NutritionScience #HealthFreedom #Wellness #InformedChoice
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5:48End Screen