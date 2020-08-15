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NEW Study Shows HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUlNE Cuts COVID Death Rate In Half (MIRRORED)
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309 views • August 15, 2020
NEW Study Shows HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUlNE Cuts COVID Death Rate In Half (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/S8xUgX5ciqg
It is the most controversial word on social media HYDR0X0YCHL0RQUlNE.What is the truth about this drug? Turns out there was a study done in 2005 that found it could treat another C0R0NAVlRUS known as SARS and there has now been a full peer reviewed study that proves HCQ actually cut the death rate in half. Watch and share this video before its taken down!
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/S8xUgX5ciqg
It is the most controversial word on social media HYDR0X0YCHL0RQUlNE.What is the truth about this drug? Turns out there was a study done in 2005 that found it could treat another C0R0NAVlRUS known as SARS and there has now been a full peer reviewed study that proves HCQ actually cut the death rate in half. Watch and share this video before its taken down!
Support our new free speech platform https://ISE.Media
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
New Free Speech Platform ISE.Media https://ISE.Media
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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