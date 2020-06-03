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Space X Fake ISS Launch
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339 views • June 03, 2020
Here we go again.....Another fake launch by the National Association of Space Actors, but this time using front man, actor Elon Musk. They've got to present these fake launches on a regular basis to keep the wilfully ignorant public supportive of the $58 million a day that NASA steals from the tax farmed.
This video was created using the following videos:
SPACE X FAKE LAUNCH 30/5/20 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HeQZDnWNVA
Nasa G-Force Training - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sbxguzogm1Q
FLAT EARTH PROOF IN THE SPACE X LAUNCH #SpaceX #FlatEarth #FakeSpace #NASA - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIr9JP_6xlo
Space X fake X launch and landing - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMn6A7xIlTA
Space Mouse Exposes Fake Mission! - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fSeSt03wWc
Fake SpaceX Launches a Mouse into Space - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiiASJN3O3M
Space X GREENSCREEN EDITING CAUGHT ON LIVEFEED!!!!! NASA FAKE TRICKERY *SHARE* - YouTube
This video was created using the following videos:
SPACE X FAKE LAUNCH 30/5/20 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HeQZDnWNVA
Nasa G-Force Training - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sbxguzogm1Q
FLAT EARTH PROOF IN THE SPACE X LAUNCH #SpaceX #FlatEarth #FakeSpace #NASA - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIr9JP_6xlo
Space X fake X launch and landing - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMn6A7xIlTA
Space Mouse Exposes Fake Mission! - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fSeSt03wWc
Fake SpaceX Launches a Mouse into Space - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiiASJN3O3M
Space X GREENSCREEN EDITING CAUGHT ON LIVEFEED!!!!! NASA FAKE TRICKERY *SHARE* - YouTube
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