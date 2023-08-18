He JUGGLED and SOLVED 3 Rubik's cubes! - Guinness World Records
Subscribe to never miss a video! || https://gwr.co/YT-Sub Check out the GWR favourites! || http://gwr.co/YT-Favs The fastest time to solve three Rubik's cubes whilst juggling is 5 mins 2.43 sec, achieved by Que Jianyu (China), on the set of 'La Notte dei Record', in Rome, Italy, on 17 November 2018. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At Guinness World Records we want to show that everyone in the world is the best at something, and we’re here to measure it! Whether you’ve got the stretchiest skin, know the world’s smallest dog or want to create the largest human dominoes chain we want to hear about it. Here on the Guinness World Records YouTube channel we want to showcase incredible talent. If you're looking for videos featuring the world's tallest, shortest, fastest, longest, oldest and most incredible things on the planet, you're in the right place. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Website || http://bit.ly/GWR-Website Facebook || http://bit.ly/GWR-FB Twitter || http://bit.ly/GWR-TW Instagram || http://bit.ly/GWR-Insta Snapchat || http://bit.ly/GWR-SC TikTok || http://bit.ly/GWR-TT #GWR #GuinnessWorldRecords #WorldRecords
