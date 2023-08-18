He JUGGLED and SOLVED 3 Rubik's cubes! - Guinness World Records



The fastest time to solve three Rubik's cubes whilst juggling is 5 mins 2.43 sec, achieved by Que Jianyu (China), on the set of 'La Notte dei Record', in Rome, Italy, on 17 November 2018.