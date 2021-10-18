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Hypersonic Surprise: Did PLA Gen. Li Forget to Tipoff Gen. Marxist Milley?
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149 views • October 18, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, Communist China caught the US Pentagon sleeping. Beijing tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide missile in August. News of the unpublished test flight was reported by London’s Financial Times, saying the PLA launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through low orbit space. It circled the planet before cruising toward its test target, with US intelligence totally unaware of the flight.
Rick and Doc discuss the implications of this stunning info. Kerry Kinsey joins the program to talk about the reactions of various police departments and the TSA to the vaccine mandates.
Also, the pedophile scandal rocking the French Catholic Church could see its national holdings liquidated by Pope Francis. Rick also has few words of comfort at the recent loss of Rob Skiba, Russ Dizdar, and CDR Dave Lewis of the USS Liberty.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/18/21
Rick and Doc discuss the implications of this stunning info. Kerry Kinsey joins the program to talk about the reactions of various police departments and the TSA to the vaccine mandates.
Also, the pedophile scandal rocking the French Catholic Church could see its national holdings liquidated by Pope Francis. Rick also has few words of comfort at the recent loss of Rob Skiba, Russ Dizdar, and CDR Dave Lewis of the USS Liberty.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/18/21
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