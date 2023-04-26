Create New Account
P.1 What hope Australia? Jane Caro, Lisa Jackson Pulver parrot dangerous Covid-19 advice MVI_1145-7merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a day ago |
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8cbc652d-08d2-4d64-bec4-c56497263a05

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

I was not ready to video and post yet, after my beloved pet cat Cadbury died 2-plus weeks ago, but the drivel on the Drum on the ABC last night was too much for me. Jane Caro and Professor Lisa Jackson Pulver, especially, made fools of themselves, on the subject of Australia’s official Covid-19 management. I hope that they are sincere, rather than dishonest.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Professor Lisa Jackson Pulver, Jane Caro, and others, including organisations, such as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

