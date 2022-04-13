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US, EU sacrificing Ukraine to 'weaken Russia': fmr. NATO adviser (MIRRORED)
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154 views • April 13, 2022
US, EU sacrificing Ukraine to 'weaken Russia': fmr. NATO adviser (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/r4zReg7Bhu8
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As the Russia-Ukraine war enters a new phase, former Swiss intelligence officer, senior United Nations official, and NATO advisor Jacques Baud analyzes the conflict and argues that the US and its allies are exploiting Ukraine in a longstanding campaign to bleed its Russian neighbor.
Guest: Jacques Baud. Former intelligence officer with the Swiss Strategic Intelligence Service who has served in a number of senior security and advisory positions at NATO, the United Nations, and with the Swiss military.
Jacques Baud's article on the Ukraine war:
https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/
||| The Grayzone |||
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#TheGrayzone
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/r4zReg7Bhu8
Pushback with Aaron Maté
Support Pushback: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters a new phase, former Swiss intelligence officer, senior United Nations official, and NATO advisor Jacques Baud analyzes the conflict and argues that the US and its allies are exploiting Ukraine in a longstanding campaign to bleed its Russian neighbor.
Guest: Jacques Baud. Former intelligence officer with the Swiss Strategic Intelligence Service who has served in a number of senior security and advisory positions at NATO, the United Nations, and with the Swiss military.
Jacques Baud's article on the Ukraine war:
https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone
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