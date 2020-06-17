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H Eλλάς φινλανδοποιείται και εκκλησία και στρατός μένουν αδρανείς
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381 views • June 17, 2020
Ομιλία στις 15.06.20 στα γραφεία του συλλόγου, όπoυ ο Λοχαγός μίλησε για την ατυχία που έχουμε σαν έλληνες να έχουμε Τσίπρα και Κυριάκο απέναντι στον Ερντογάν, καθώς και την φυλετική όσμωση που πρέπει να υποστούμε σαν έθνος κατα την γνώμη στελεχών του κόμματος της νέας δημoκρατίας.
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