TRUMP GLOBAL THUG AMERICA IS A JOKE TO WORLD ALLOWING IT ALL

Thursday January 22nd Powerful Live Stream with Christopher James

The American people are beyond ignorant and ultimately cowards allowing Trump to genocide Gazan People and cause enormous corruption on the world stage.

The solution to stop all of this corruption with real justice seeing trump and all around him held accountable for genocide and treason against people world wide remains at public courthouse moving common law grand juries outside of the corrupt global criminal cartel called the BAR.

Evidence is once again show irrefutable on the evil and the solution to stop it as mankind is going off a cliff.

SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD AND POST SO PEOPLE CAN LEARN POWERFUL TRUTHS WITH THE SOLUTION TO TAKE THIS EVIL DOWN... THE TIME TO FIGHT BACK IS NOW!

Christopher James is the only man in world showing simply the LAWFUL...not legal learn the difference....solution always to save this world.





Ignorance is no longer our enemy if people will just take the time to watch his videos.





OUR WORLD IS IN PERIL... WE MUST AND WILL BREAK THIS IGNORANCE TOGETHER

BUT A SIMPLE CONVERSATION MUST OCCUR FIRST AS ALWAYS





LEARN WHO YOU ARE ONLY FOUND AT WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM

ONCE YOU ARE AWARE OF THESE CORE FOUNDATIONAL TRUTHS

WE THE PEOPLE CAN AND WILL STOP ALL THESE EVIL SATANIC BASTARDS!





Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/





God Speed and God Bless