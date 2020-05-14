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Obama Sh*ts Himself As His Role In Spygate Is Revealed - War Room Full Show
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5 views • May 14, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns just in time from Laredo Texas to host the War Room Is Raw. He covers the reopen rally in Laredo as well as other rallies and protests happening around the nation. We take a look at the revelations coming out regarding Obama and his administration in the illegal unmasking of General Flynn and the spying on Donald Trump. A sad story is revealed with a special guest who WWII Veteran Grandfather was denied his final visitation rights because of the Coronavirus lockdown. Thunderbirds fly over the Infowars studio. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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