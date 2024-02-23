Create New Account
Russian Missiles Wiped Out The Base of Canadian and US Mercenaries In SUMY┃Russians Captured POBEDA
Published 12 hours ago

On February 22, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced the capturing of the strategically important settlement of 'Pobeda' by the Russian Army, in the Vuhledar direction of the front. According to the Russian military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fled from this settlement en-masse, suffering heavy losses in manpower and heavy equipment. At the same time, it is worth noting that Russian war correspondents began to declare the liberation of the village of 'Pobeda' two days ago..............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


