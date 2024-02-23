Russian Missiles Wiped Out The Base of Canadian and US Mercenaries In SUMY┃Russians Captured POBEDA

On February 22, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced the capturing of the strategically important settlement of 'Pobeda' by the Russian Army, in the Vuhledar direction of the front. According to the Russian military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fled from this settlement en-masse, suffering heavy losses in manpower and heavy equipment. At the same time, it is worth noting that Russian war correspondents began to declare the liberation of the village of 'Pobeda' two days ago..............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN



