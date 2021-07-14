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“They Cheered The F*ck Out Of Him” • Joe Rogan Debunks The Fake News Media Narrative On Trump's UFC 264 Entrance In Las Vegas (2021-7-14)
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140 views • July 14, 2021
It is important to understand why the liberal media lied about this. They don’t want the American people to realize that Trump is extremely popular. Do we really believe Biden got 81 million votes?
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