The Russian Army's T-80BVM Main Battle Tank of the Western Military District gave no chance to the US-made Bradley operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards Kupyansk. The T-80BVM tank and the adjustment of fire by the drone destroyed the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle at a distance of 9.5 km.
