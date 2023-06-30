Create New Account
Russian T-80BVM gave no chance to US made Ukrainian Bradley toward Kupyansk
The Prisoner
The Russian Army's T-80BVM Main Battle Tank of the Western Military District gave no chance to the US-made Bradley operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards Kupyansk. The T-80BVM tank and the adjustment of fire by the drone destroyed the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle at a distance of 9.5 km.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
main battle tankbradleyt-80bvm

