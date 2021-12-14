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What does Bitcoin look like under "the hood"
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6203 views • December 14, 2021
Michael McKibben and Douglas and Tyla Gabriel discuss Bitcoin with our AIM community. Read more about the founding of Bitcoin:
https://patriots4truth.org/2019/08/20/the-real-creator-of-bitcoin-philip-j-venables/
Join us on Gab @Gabriels_Horn
https://patriots4truth.org/2019/08/20/the-real-creator-of-bitcoin-philip-j-venables/
Join us on Gab @Gabriels_Horn
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