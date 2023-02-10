https://gettr.com/post/p27wkv4bd23
2023.02.10 CCP spy balloons embodies its strategy in asymmetric warfare planned for years. The existence of traitors in Taiwan brings bigger threat than CCP’s intimidation by force.
中共的间谍气球是中共多年来不对称战争策略的具体表现.卖台贼的存在的危害远大于中共的武力威胁。
