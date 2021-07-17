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DR REINER FUELLMICH: HAS ALL THE EVIDENCE THAT PANDEMIC IS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANTY!
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340 views • July 17, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: May 1, 2021
stopworldcontrol: https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
https://rumble.com/vgdl3f-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawyer-has-all-the-evidence-that-pandemic.html
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
The famous international trial lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his large worldwide network of lawyers have all the evidence that the pandemic is a crime against humanity. Several law suits have been won already and they are preparing major class action lawsuits against the WHO and governments. Reiner Fuellmich says a second Neurenberg may be needed.
stopworldcontrol: https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
https://rumble.com/vgdl3f-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawyer-has-all-the-evidence-that-pandemic.html
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
The famous international trial lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his large worldwide network of lawyers have all the evidence that the pandemic is a crime against humanity. Several law suits have been won already and they are preparing major class action lawsuits against the WHO and governments. Reiner Fuellmich says a second Neurenberg may be needed.
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