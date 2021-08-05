EP 2564-6PM Mike Lindell's Final Warning: We Have Everything  

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Mike Lindell: “This is a spiritual battle of epic proportions…the evil is revealing itself.”
“This has been the biggest coverup in the biggest crime ever.”
“We’re going to air 72 hours straight, starting at 9 am the morning of the 10th.”
“This isn’t about Donald Trump. This is an attack on our country by China.”
“They’re trying to destroy as much of our country…They know the truth is coming out.”
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18441
Special Guest: Senator Sonny Borrelli was elected to the Arizona State Senate in 2016, where he served as Vice Chair of the Senate Government Committee and later as Chairman of the Government Committee. Senator Sonny Borrelli is retired USMC, GySgt, and served in the Marines from 1977 to 1999.
https://m.facebook.com/sonny.borrelli
https://instagram.com/borrellisonny?utm_medium=copy_link
https://twitter.com/sonnyborrelli?s=21
Special Guest: David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents. He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL.
https://twitter.com/shestokas?s=21
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Shestokas.Constitution//
https://www.amazon.com/Constitutional-Sound-Bites-David-Shestokas-ebook/dp/B01AAJWSBO
https://www.amazon.com/Capsulas-Informativas-Constitucionales-Spanish-Shestokas-ebook/dp/B01EBE0AKU
https://www.amazon.com/Creating-Declaration-Independence-David-Shestokas-ebook/dp/B072LJFM42
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Shestokas.Constitution//
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