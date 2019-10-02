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The Knock on the roof
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15 views • October 02, 2019
The moment of the blast. During the 2014 Gaza War, the Nofal family (Hamas terrorist) home in Gaza was bombed. First Israel warned everyone in the building by firing a missile over the roof, so the civilians could evacuate, then followed a rocket from a F16 destroying only that building and nothing around it.
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