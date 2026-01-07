BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IcanX Talks: Acoustofluidics: merging acoustics and microfluidics for biomedical applications - Tony Huang
9 views • 1 day ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTe_Kof1MsQ

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

DARPA IcanX Talks: Soft Electronic and Microfluidic Systems for the Human Body - John A. Rogers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TNea81Nus0

.

.

https://x.com/i/status/2008957523168997613


IEEE COMSOC'S MBMC-TC

1. https://x.com/i/status/1781122425377186165

.

2. https://x.com/i/status/1773450375028478243

.

3. https://x.com/i/status/1768631083568943375

.

4. https://x.com/i/status/1763217694764003768

.

5. https://x.com/i/status/1751275614802170217

.

6. https://x.com/i/status/1741510272601190629

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1888995372795646109?t=fJm-XlKUtEsR0kNZ5Hpzgg&s=19

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927016361475088624?t=DYu7u-krpXbnCw-HUt1M2Q&s=19


IEEE COMSOC'S MBMC-TC (@mbmctc)

https://x.com/mbmctc?t=V82RBtY1qAH1qn9X7IFEyg&s=03


The Molecular, Biological and Multi-Scale Communications Technical Committee (MBMC-TC), is a technical committee of the IEEE Communications Society.


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927023362439626957?t=Db87AEqFqCYADK0v9-m5GA&s=19


6G World Learn from Industry Leaders!https://x.com/6GWorld?t=a7vAo7-AAOHxrAAOYOcNmA&s=09


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926996084070445083?t=jVYhXCj1FtkKux9tD-eD0w&s=19


IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) is the world’s largest international society of biomedical engineers. EMBS provides provides over 12,000 members across nearly 100 countries with access to the people, practices, information, ideas, and opinions that are shaping one of the fastest-growing fields in sciencehttps://m.youtube.com/@IEEEEMBS/videos


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926998594420105309?t=BU20zMICQhnBl5IBQN0SKQ&s=19


The IEEE Sensors Council focuses on the theory, design, fabrication, manufacturing and application of devices for sensing and transducing physical, chemical, and biological phenomena. The Council sponsors well-recognized, international conferences and publicationshttps://m.youtube.com/@IEEESensors/videos


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926997420111441947?t=d1SRci3LENScYg5QgHRYzQ&s=19


IEEE Nanotechnology Council Student Chapter IIT Indore, IEEE MP Section Electron Devices Society IIT Indore and IEEE Sensors Council Student Chapter IIT Indore.https://m.youtube.com/@ieeestudentchaptersiitindo599/videos

Keywords
trump20242030covid
