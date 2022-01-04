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WARNING ABOUT FALSE TEACHERS INSIDE THE CHURCH
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10 views • January 04, 2022
Our guest speaker Mark Kilner preaches on 3. John 1:1-14. This is a personal letter from John to his dear friend called Gaius. John wrote as the elder (that is, a leader of the church). The Christians loved Gaius like a brother in the Lord. And John loved Gaius because Gaius was true to the Lord Jesus. Gaius was a common name. We do not know who he was. Perhaps he was a member of the church where Diotrephes was a leader. It is clear that the Christians in his local church respected Gaius. Gaius would have been a leader in his church. If he were not a leader, John would not have written to Gaius about Diotrephes. John prayed to God for his dear friend. John wanted all things to go well for Gaius. He wanted the best for his friend. He prayed that Gaius would have good health. This does not mean that Gaius was sick. It was a normal greeting to wish good health.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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