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Hidden Agenda of Tax Free Foundations
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52 views • December 25, 2021
Since 1908, the Thirteen Families have been using their network of private non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to hijack our government, education, media, and healthcare institutions and socially-engineer our society. This is not a "conspiracy theory," it's a well documented fact, as we discovered from Reese Commision congressional hearings in 1953. This interview with congressional investigator, Norman Dodd reveals what happened during those hearings and what the agenda of these tax-free organizations has been for over 100 years now. Let's not forget that many of these NGOs, which have been cleverly disguised as philanthropic organizations, is not to provide charity to the poor. That's just a front. It's to use their ill-gotten wealth to destroy everything that was ever good about our country, bankrupt it morally, economically, spiritually and physically, and then herd us into the human feedlot that is their New World Order, a Technocratic system that they've been building for us to live in for the past 100 years. Having us all almost completely corralled there already, this COVID-19 PSYOP is just their final effort to throw the gates behind us forever.
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