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Joan Veon – Globalist goals and methods exposed!
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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645 views • August 18, 2019
God’s greatest secret weapon is a little woman. The late Joan Veon was able to go where no real man has gone. Joan didn’t need to crash over 100 Globalists Confabs and two dozen U.N. related conferences… she just snuck in, by invitation. While being viewed as non-lethal, she blows the lid off Agenda 21, sustainable develop, private public partnerships (P3’s) and the whole Satanic New World Odor plan. This is how Joan dedicated her life, but Salvation was still a gift for someone who worked tirelessly.
With no apologies… Phil Hudok
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study (All Eastern Time)
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
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forgivenessgracesalvationsatanismunited nationsagenda 21sustainable developmentctdsecularismphil hudokphillip hudokcall to decisionpastor butchpastor butch paughbutch paughctdmcall to decision ministrycall to decision bible studyjoan veonpublic private partnerships
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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