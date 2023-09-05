252 ACT NOW TO STOP WHO's PANDEMIC TREATY! With Expert JAMES ROGUSKI

MIRRORED from Armor of Truth

4 Aug 2023

There is something you can do. Join us as we learn the latest on the Pandemic Treaty and the IHR Amendments with James Roguski.

September 20, 2023 - The United Nations plans to adopt a “Political Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response”

December 1, 2023 - Deadline to REJECT the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were adopted on May 27, 2022.

Mid-January, 2024 - Deadline for input to the 300+ amendments to the International Health Regulations that are currently being negotiated in secret.

May 2024 - Scheduled date for adoption of the 300+ amendments and the WHO CA+ Framework Convention (AKA: “Pandemic Treaty”)

