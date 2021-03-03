© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/03/21 Fake Capitol Assault Claims- March 4th Effie, Wray’s Lies
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • March 13, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV apologies for upside down.....
3/03/21: Today, Gen Walker tells the Senate that 3 hrs passed before NG approval was given to deploy on 1/6. Meanwhile, we’re told a new Capitol threat is upon us in a fake 3/4 “assault” on the Capitol:
Tetrogen 50% off sale:
Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: FREE50%OFF
To support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
CALL Congress to STOP HR1- 202-932-9994
Texas Lifts Mandates:
https://www.oann.com/texas-miss-lift-mask-mandates-allow-businesses-to-reopen-at-100/
Claims of Assault on Capitol March 4:
https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/national/capitol-police-qanon-march-4-us-capitol-riot-washington-dc/65-052af2f4-de80-4bdf-bf64-758c67b4eeac
CNN, MSM paid Antifa activist for Capitol Riot- Director Wray Lies!:
https://www.oann.com/court-documents-reveal-cnn-nbc-paid-antifa-activist-john-sullivan-70k-to-film-riots-at-capitol-on-jan-6/
Zambian Leader refuses Vax after seeing label:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-africa-zambian-leader-dr-mumba-refuses-covid-vaccine-discovering-vaccine-bottles-marked-not-use-eu-usa/
Three dozen Reports to the VAERS= less than one percent of actual incidences:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-dozen-cases-of-spontaneous-miscarriages-stillbirths-occurring-after-covid-19-vaccination_3716385.html?utm_source=morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-03
UK using human trials and pregnant woman trials with the shot:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-28-uk-to-conduct-first-coronavirus-challenge-trial.html
Dolly Parton says take the V, don't be a chicken squat:
https://www.kxan.com/news/national-news/dont-be-such-a-chicken-squat-dolly-parton-urges-others-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-after-she-receives-first-shot/
FOLLOW YAFTV:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
PEACEFUL MUSIC FOR RESTING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZ92_xPKSq8
JOIN THE 6PM PRAYER WAVE FOR FREEDOM FOR HUMANITY
WE ARE FREE !!
3/03/21: Today, Gen Walker tells the Senate that 3 hrs passed before NG approval was given to deploy on 1/6. Meanwhile, we’re told a new Capitol threat is upon us in a fake 3/4 “assault” on the Capitol:
Tetrogen 50% off sale:
Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: FREE50%OFF
To support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
CALL Congress to STOP HR1- 202-932-9994
Texas Lifts Mandates:
https://www.oann.com/texas-miss-lift-mask-mandates-allow-businesses-to-reopen-at-100/
Claims of Assault on Capitol March 4:
https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/national/capitol-police-qanon-march-4-us-capitol-riot-washington-dc/65-052af2f4-de80-4bdf-bf64-758c67b4eeac
CNN, MSM paid Antifa activist for Capitol Riot- Director Wray Lies!:
https://www.oann.com/court-documents-reveal-cnn-nbc-paid-antifa-activist-john-sullivan-70k-to-film-riots-at-capitol-on-jan-6/
Zambian Leader refuses Vax after seeing label:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-africa-zambian-leader-dr-mumba-refuses-covid-vaccine-discovering-vaccine-bottles-marked-not-use-eu-usa/
Three dozen Reports to the VAERS= less than one percent of actual incidences:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-dozen-cases-of-spontaneous-miscarriages-stillbirths-occurring-after-covid-19-vaccination_3716385.html?utm_source=morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-03
UK using human trials and pregnant woman trials with the shot:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-28-uk-to-conduct-first-coronavirus-challenge-trial.html
Dolly Parton says take the V, don't be a chicken squat:
https://www.kxan.com/news/national-news/dont-be-such-a-chicken-squat-dolly-parton-urges-others-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-after-she-receives-first-shot/
FOLLOW YAFTV:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
PEACEFUL MUSIC FOR RESTING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZ92_xPKSq8
JOIN THE 6PM PRAYER WAVE FOR FREEDOM FOR HUMANITY
WE ARE FREE !!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.