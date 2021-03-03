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3/03/21 Fake Capitol Assault Claims- March 4th Effie, Wray’s Lies
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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161 views • March 13, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV apologies for upside down.....
3/03/21: Today, Gen Walker tells the Senate that 3 hrs passed before NG approval was given to deploy on 1/6. Meanwhile, we’re told a new Capitol threat is upon us in a fake 3/4 “assault” on the Capitol:

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CALL Congress to STOP HR1- 202-932-9994

Texas Lifts Mandates:
https://www.oann.com/texas-miss-lift-mask-mandates-allow-businesses-to-reopen-at-100/

Claims of Assault on Capitol March 4:
https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/national/capitol-police-qanon-march-4-us-capitol-riot-washington-dc/65-052af2f4-de80-4bdf-bf64-758c67b4eeac

CNN, MSM paid Antifa activist for Capitol Riot- Director Wray Lies!:
https://www.oann.com/court-documents-reveal-cnn-nbc-paid-antifa-activist-john-sullivan-70k-to-film-riots-at-capitol-on-jan-6/

Zambian Leader refuses Vax after seeing label:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-africa-zambian-leader-dr-mumba-refuses-covid-vaccine-discovering-vaccine-bottles-marked-not-use-eu-usa/

Three dozen Reports to the VAERS= less than one percent of actual incidences:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-dozen-cases-of-spontaneous-miscarriages-stillbirths-occurring-after-covid-19-vaccination_3716385.html?utm_source=morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-03

UK using human trials and pregnant woman trials with the shot:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-28-uk-to-conduct-first-coronavirus-challenge-trial.html

Dolly Parton says take the V, don't be a chicken squat:
https://www.kxan.com/news/national-news/dont-be-such-a-chicken-squat-dolly-parton-urges-others-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-after-she-receives-first-shot/


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