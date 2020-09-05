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5th September 2020 Anti-Lockdown Protest Holyrood, Edinburgh
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8 views • August 26, 2020
On 5th September 2020, an anti-lockdown protest will be held in Holyrood, Edinburgh at 1pm BST on Saturday 5th September 2020. I outline my reasons for why I, and hopefully many others, should turn up to this protest. I should have explained that while I do respect peoples' right of choice to wear a face mask if they chose to, I just despise the hatred that has been invented by the political establishment towards anyone that chooses not to wear one.
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