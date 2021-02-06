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TruNews - 6/2/21*
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101 views • June 02, 2021
June 2, 2021
PRIDE MONTH: LGBTQ LOBBY PROUDLY INDOCTRINATES
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, guest hosts Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Witzke join the Godcast and talk about the suppression of the right, and particularly Christians, by elements of the State. Later, the team talks about how children are being indoctrinated by drag queens on children’s shows, with explicit imagery embedded promoting pedophile attraction.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/02/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/pride-month-lgbtq-lobby-proudly-indoctrinates-children
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🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
PRIDE MONTH: LGBTQ LOBBY PROUDLY INDOCTRINATES
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, guest hosts Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Witzke join the Godcast and talk about the suppression of the right, and particularly Christians, by elements of the State. Later, the team talks about how children are being indoctrinated by drag queens on children’s shows, with explicit imagery embedded promoting pedophile attraction.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/02/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/pride-month-lgbtq-lobby-proudly-indoctrinates-children
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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