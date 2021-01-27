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MYSTERIOUS "OTHERS" GROUP CONNECTED TO GREAT RESET W/ ANDY SCHECTMAN
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304 views • January 27, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the global economy and the great reset. Where are we really at? Also, who the heck are the "Others" on the COMEX? A new group that appeared suddenly and claims at least 1/3 of the volume. Lastly we discuss how to prepare for the upcoming reset and how to protect your wealth. You can learn more about Andy Schectman @ https://MilesFranklin.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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economygoldcryptosilversarah westallassetscentral bankersandy schectmangreat resetbusiness game changers radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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