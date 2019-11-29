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Canadian capital growth at a 60-year low
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17 views • November 29, 2019
Canada suffered another bad year of investment, extending the weakest run of capital growth outside the housing sector in nearly six decades.
The value of non-residential capital rose just one per cent in 2018, reflecting the third straight year of historically sluggish investment. Since 2015, growth has averaged 0.8 per cent, according to data released this week by Statistics Canada. That’s the weakest three years of growth since 1961 for non-residential capital, which includes buildings, engineering structures, machinery and equipment, and intellectual property products.
The value of non-residential capital rose just one per cent in 2018, reflecting the third straight year of historically sluggish investment. Since 2015, growth has averaged 0.8 per cent, according to data released this week by Statistics Canada. That’s the weakest three years of growth since 1961 for non-residential capital, which includes buildings, engineering structures, machinery and equipment, and intellectual property products.
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