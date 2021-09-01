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Australian Parliament : Introduction of Bill. Dedicated to the truck drivers of the nation.
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200 views • September 01, 2021
Introduction of Bill : No Requirement for Medical Treatment (Including Vaccination) Without Consent (Implementing Article 6 of the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights) Bill 2021
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This Bill is dedicated to the truck drivers of the nation who have had their freedoms stolen and are about to lose their jobs because they refuse to submit to a forced medical intervention
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated!
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
This Bill is dedicated to the truck drivers of the nation who have had their freedoms stolen and are about to lose their jobs because they refuse to submit to a forced medical intervention
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