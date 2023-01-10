Create New Account
The Pope meeting on Mt. Sinai with world religious leaders to CREATE a NEW TEN COMMANDMENTS!
RUPR/NTRL - The SUPERNATURAL Life by Daniel Adams has popularity: 343,404 views on Nov 11, 2022. The author states: "you  can't tell me that we are not living in the last days." You are going to see the Pope standing on Mount Sinai with other religious leaders for an interfaith climate summary that will bring new 10 commandments which is total mockery. Have the oil in your lamp full. Jesus is going to return like a thief in the night. You are not going to know He is coming. It will happen so fast. He can see the writing on the wall. Don't get caught left behind. Mirrored 


