2023.08.19 Infiltration files: Evergrande bankrupt, CCP’s Collapsing Economy, Next Financial Crisis
What Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China are doing is very remarkable. Miles' exposé are always “in advance" in terms of timeline, which shows the high level and accuracy of Miles' intelligence, because the Chinese people in China want to change China.
郭文贵先生和新中国联邦在做的事非常了不起，郭文贵先生的爆料从时间上来讲总是很“提前”，说明了郭先生的情报的级别之高和准确性，因为中国境内的中国人想要改变中国的现状。
