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Predictive Programming: 2005 Playstation 2 'Area 51' (Alien Agenda) When Covid-19 Attacks
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124 views • January 06, 2022
From Jim Stone Freelance Journalist:
"I thought this had to be bunk so I set out to prove it wrong, only to find the complete set of "secrets" that say this and ten times more.
The entire plot is there, including chips in a DNA vax launched as a result of the New World Order attempting to get the world population to submit to a global government. The few clips in the video below are only part of the story, I found the rest of the clips from the game and they lay out the ENTIRE PLOT we are going through now sans mention of Covid, but lots more no one knew anything about is there. It is possible that in the 17 years since this game was released some of the details have changed, however, They HAVE TO tell us what they are going to do to us as part of "the deal" which, if we accept it, makes us willing accomplices in our own demise and what is in this game still qualifies for that. Watch this video below. It's only 5 megs worth, all the clips that layout every last detail of what is happening NOW take 46 megs which I cannot serve to everyone from here. It is on the voterig server if you can guess your way to it . . . . . No doubt this is going into the censor bin as soon as big tech figures out people discovered this. I have embedded a short version here.
This has to be the actual plot, because the CDC and WHO are called out specifically as helping the plot, and Sony would have been sued for this if it was not probably true."
Related links:
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://82.221.129.208/1/.tr8.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Area_51_(2005_video_game)
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
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Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
"I thought this had to be bunk so I set out to prove it wrong, only to find the complete set of "secrets" that say this and ten times more.
The entire plot is there, including chips in a DNA vax launched as a result of the New World Order attempting to get the world population to submit to a global government. The few clips in the video below are only part of the story, I found the rest of the clips from the game and they lay out the ENTIRE PLOT we are going through now sans mention of Covid, but lots more no one knew anything about is there. It is possible that in the 17 years since this game was released some of the details have changed, however, They HAVE TO tell us what they are going to do to us as part of "the deal" which, if we accept it, makes us willing accomplices in our own demise and what is in this game still qualifies for that. Watch this video below. It's only 5 megs worth, all the clips that layout every last detail of what is happening NOW take 46 megs which I cannot serve to everyone from here. It is on the voterig server if you can guess your way to it . . . . . No doubt this is going into the censor bin as soon as big tech figures out people discovered this. I have embedded a short version here.
This has to be the actual plot, because the CDC and WHO are called out specifically as helping the plot, and Sony would have been sued for this if it was not probably true."
Related links:
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://82.221.129.208/1/.tr8.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Area_51_(2005_video_game)
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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