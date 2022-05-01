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Russian Sappers are De-Mining Areas Hundreds of Mines & Unexploded ordnances will no longer threaten the safety of civilians. - 050122
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201 views • May 01, 2022
Russian sappers are demining areas with destroyed military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and abandoned ammunition. Hundreds of mines and unexploded ordnance will no longer threaten the safety of civilians.
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